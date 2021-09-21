Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 23,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,487. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

