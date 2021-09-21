Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 397,198 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

