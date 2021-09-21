Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.50. 51,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.