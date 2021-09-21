Casper 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.28 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Casper has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $214.38 million and $37.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00172944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00111379 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.86 or 0.06988885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.38 or 0.99729656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00789120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,358,494,281 coins and its circulating supply is 2,011,720,291 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

