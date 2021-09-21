Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $5.05. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 363,658 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBIO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.