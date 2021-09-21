Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

