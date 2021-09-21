CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542,065 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

CX stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.