Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,096.68

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.68 ($14.33) and traded as low as GBX 1,094.47 ($14.30). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.83), with a volume of 547,836 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,096.68. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

