Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $253.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.10 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

CDAY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 1,512,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

