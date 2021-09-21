Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 14,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Cerus stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,981. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cerus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cerus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cerus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

