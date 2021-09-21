CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

