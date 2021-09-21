Chainlink (LINK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $9.87 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $21.75 or 0.00052865 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00126323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

