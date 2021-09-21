Charter Trust Co. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.03. 76,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,489. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

