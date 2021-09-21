Charter Trust Co. Sells 108 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $846.54. 10,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,628. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $902.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $852.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.