Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,822 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,885,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,728,000 after purchasing an additional 405,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.41 and a 200 day moving average of $268.60. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

