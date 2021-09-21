CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Reaches Market Cap of $81,429.83

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $81,429.83 and $23,649.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

