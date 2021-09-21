Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.6 days.

OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Chinasoft International has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

