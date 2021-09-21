Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTG opened at GBX 117.75 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.91. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

