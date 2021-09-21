Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CTG opened at GBX 117.75 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.91. Christie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).
Christie Group Company Profile
