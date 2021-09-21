Christopher Dawson Sells 7,381 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $63,270.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,095. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

