CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,453 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of CI Financial worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

