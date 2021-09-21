Cibc World Markets Corp Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,213 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

