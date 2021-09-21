Cibc World Markets Corp Has $819,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $21,375,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

