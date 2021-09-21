Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,624 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $400.59 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $409.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -143.07, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.39.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

