Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,030 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $271.29 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.45 and a 200 day moving average of $248.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of -315.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

