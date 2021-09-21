Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $424,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,513,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

