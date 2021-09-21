Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $558,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23,529.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,004 shares of company stock worth $31,943,342. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.11 and its 200-day moving average is $388.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.87 and a 52 week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

