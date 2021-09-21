Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Evergy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

