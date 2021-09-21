Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,057 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

