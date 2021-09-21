Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 150.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

