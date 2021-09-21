CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 342,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,819. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $629.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

