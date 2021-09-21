Citigroup Inc. Acquires 71,429 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,429 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in XPeng by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in XPeng by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

XPEV opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.