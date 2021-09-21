Citigroup Inc. Acquires 99,786 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.51% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

