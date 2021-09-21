Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO opened at $426.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

