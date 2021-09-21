Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,870,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 191,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

