Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.04.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.