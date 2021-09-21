Citigroup Inc. Sells 129,994 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

