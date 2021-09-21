City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,309. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $744.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

