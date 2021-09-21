Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.