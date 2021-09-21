Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.64 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,790 shares of company stock valued at $95,812,989. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

