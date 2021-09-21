Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.