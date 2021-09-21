CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

