Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

