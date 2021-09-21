Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
CGNT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 10,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
