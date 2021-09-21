Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 10,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

