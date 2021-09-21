Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,969. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.