Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,555. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

