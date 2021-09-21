Coin Artist (COIN) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $564,435.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

