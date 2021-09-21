CoinPoker Market Cap Hits $9.53 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $16,247.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00125617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043982 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.