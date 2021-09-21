Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. 3,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

