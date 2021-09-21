Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODYY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.74 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.