Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.