Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
